Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised by Analyst

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

