Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.
Shares of APEI stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
