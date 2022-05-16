Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Raised by Analyst

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $10,961,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 66,027 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.
Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
