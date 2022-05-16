Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Raised by Cormark

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

TSE BIR opened at C$10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.40. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,000.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.