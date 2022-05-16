Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Raised by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$38.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$42.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 240.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

