Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.36.

TSE:BYD opened at C$139.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$158.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$182.03. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$129.79 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

