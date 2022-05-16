Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLDR. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $66.89 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.