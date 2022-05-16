Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Reduced by Analyst

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bumble in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.59.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

