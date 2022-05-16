Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $390.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.