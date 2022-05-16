Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Reduced by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter.

