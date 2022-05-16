Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

COGT stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

