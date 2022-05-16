Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Compass Diversified in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CODI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

