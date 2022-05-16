Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Crexendo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO opened at $2.41 on Monday. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

