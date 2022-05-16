Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cue Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 319.09% and a negative return on equity of 68.89%.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

