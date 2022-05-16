Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Custom Truck One Source in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

CTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.41. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

