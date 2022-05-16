Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Raised by Analyst

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CYCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.39 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 209,612 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

