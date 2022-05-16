Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovix in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enovix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

ENVX stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at $6,680,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Enovix news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

