Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Lifted by Analyst

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 356,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

