Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FR. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.83.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$9.46 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.93.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,000. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total value of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $209,375 and have sold 273,069 shares worth $4,614,094.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.23%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.