Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Raised by Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$258.30 million during the quarter.
First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$9.46 and a 52 week high of C$22.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.93.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,000. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total value of C$88,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $209,375 and have sold 273,069 shares worth $4,614,094.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.23%.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
