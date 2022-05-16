Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Cut by KeyCorp

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE FE opened at $42.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

