Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut by William Blair

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.64.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. GoHealth’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 24.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in GoHealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
See Also
