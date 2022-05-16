Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Cut by SVB Leerink

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

