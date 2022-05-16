Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

