Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Holley Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holley in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

