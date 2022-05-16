Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Reduced by Analyst

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Holley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Holley has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at $624,922,494.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.