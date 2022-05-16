Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Raised by Analyst

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integral Ad Science in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.21. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

