Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IsoPlexis Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IsoPlexis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

IsoPlexis stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

