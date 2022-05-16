Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IsoPlexis Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISO)

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IsoPlexis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.
IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).
IsoPlexis stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the first quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.