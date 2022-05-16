Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Reduced by B. Riley

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note issued on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOP opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $561.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.02. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 189,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 146,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 130,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

