Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

MFC opened at $17.44 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.