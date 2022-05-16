Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $248.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $251.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 431.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 50.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 409.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 195,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $16,265,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

