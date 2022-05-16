Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,129,000 after acquiring an additional 837,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,076,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,579,000 after acquiring an additional 75,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

