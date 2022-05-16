Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Decreased by Analyst

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Societal CDMO in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Societal CDMO’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Societal CDMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Societal CDMO has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

