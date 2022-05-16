Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

DTC stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

