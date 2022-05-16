Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.15.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.36. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.