Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Argonaut Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report issued on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter.
TSE AR opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$409.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.56. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.09.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
