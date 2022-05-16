Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cellebrite DI Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,560,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.