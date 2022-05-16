Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

MIDD stock opened at $139.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.63. Middleby has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

