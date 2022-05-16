Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Cut by Cormark (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.50. The business had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.38 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

