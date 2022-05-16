Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

TSE:CAS opened at C$9.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.32. The stock has a market cap of C$989.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Cascades Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.