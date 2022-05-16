Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Lowered by Analyst

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 4.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.25. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 3.09 and a 52 week high of 14.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $3,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $9,456,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

