Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Decreased by Analyst

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Douglas Elliman in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Elliman’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 5.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.77. Douglas Elliman has a twelve month low of 5.14 and a twelve month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

