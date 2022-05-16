Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

