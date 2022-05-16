Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Lowered by Analyst

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.11. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

