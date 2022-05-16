Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Increased by Analyst

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Eneti in a research note issued on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

NETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NETI opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.17. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Eneti by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 164,924 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in Eneti by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eneti by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

