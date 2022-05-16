Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.22 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.07 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.25.

Shares of GSY opened at C$112.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$97.63 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

