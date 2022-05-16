Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Cut by Oppenheimer

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golub Capital BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
