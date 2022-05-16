Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.
NYSE J opened at $133.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.97. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.
