Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Decreased by Analyst

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on K. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

NYSE K opened at $73.01 on Monday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.