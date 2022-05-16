Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Shift Technologies, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of SFT opened at $1.20 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 711,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.