Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Reduced by KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

SIX opened at $29.21 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 360,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 830,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,108,000 after acquiring an additional 476,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 148,558 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

